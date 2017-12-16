Woman recovering in hospital after shot in car at Petersburg Arby's

A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she was shot in a car at a Petersburg Arby's.

Police say crews responded to the emergency room at Southside Regional Medical Center around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday after a woman walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to her buttocks.

The shooting happened at the Arby's located at 3300 South Crater Road. Police say he was a passenger in the car at the time.

The woman's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

