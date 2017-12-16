Woman recovering in hospital after shot in car at Petersburg Arby's

Sources confirm that a person was shot in the head and sent to the hospital Wednesday night after the victim's car was stolen.More >>
Virginia State Police say 25-year-old Shawon Q. Beasley led police on a chase that began in Chesterfield County and ended in Petersburg.
Petersburg Public Schools will seek feedback in January on potentially renaming three schools named for Confederate generals.
As the Salvation Army prepares to close its men's homeless shelter at the end of the month, a church is stepping up to fill the community's void.
A Petersburg man pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. This comes after a firearm was found in a child's pants pocket during a school field trip.
