Officials: Trailer runs over man's leg at Dinwiddie Christmas parade

The Ford Volunteer Fire Department says the man was walking next to the trailer when the parade kicked off.More >>
The Ford Volunteer Fire Department says the man was walking next to the trailer when the parade kicked off.More >>
Goochland Fire and Rescue received a call around 2 p.m. from a home on Bell Road in the eastern part of the county after a man fell down a well.More >>
Goochland Fire and Rescue received a call around 2 p.m. from a home on Bell Road in the eastern part of the county after a man fell down a well.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
In American Samoa, military service is tradition. That's why 41 members of a Samoan family have all enlisted in the Army together.More >>
In American Samoa, military service is tradition. That's why 41 members of a Samoan family have all enlisted in the Army together.More >>
The man accused of plowing into a crowd and killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others during the Unite the Right rally in August has now been indicted on a first-degree murder charge.More >>
The man accused of plowing into a crowd and killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others during the Unite the Right rally in August has now been indicted on a first-degree murder charge.More >>