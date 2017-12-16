Officials: Trailer runs over man's leg at Dinwiddie Christmas pa - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Officials: Trailer runs over man's leg at Dinwiddie Christmas parade

FILE PHOTO (Source: Raycom News Network) FILE PHOTO (Source: Raycom News Network)
DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) -

A trailer ran over a man's leg at the Dinwiddie Christmas parade on Saturday.

The Ford Volunteer Fire Department says the man was walking next to the trailer when the parade kicked off.

Officials say the trailer ran over the man's leg after he fell. 

He is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly