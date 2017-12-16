Goochland man falls down a well

Goochland Fire and Rescue received a call around 2 p.m. from a home on Bell Road in the eastern part of the county after a man fell down a well.

Officials say the man was doing some work at his home when he fell down 30 feet.

Henrico fire crews were called in for assistance.

Crews were able to get the man out once they stabilized him. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

