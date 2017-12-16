Day 2 of the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament

Trinity vs. Hopewell (Source: 804 Varsity on Twitter)

Saturday was day two of the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament.

In the girls' consolation bracket, St. Catherine's beat J.R. Tucker 60 to 33, and James River beat Deep Run 51 to 44.

Trinity Episcopal withstood Hopewell and will advance to Tuesday's final at the Richmond Coliseum.

At the end of the first quarter, Trinity Episcopal was leading by 12 points. However, Hopewell ended the third quarter on a 17-2 run, which narrowed Trinity Episcopal's lead 38 to 32.

In the boys' consolation bracket, Manchester defeated James River 64 to 55, and George Wythe beat Life Christian 78 to 65.

