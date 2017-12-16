Fight breaks out in parking lot of Short Pump store - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fight breaks out in parking lot of Short Pump store

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A fight broke out at the Cabela's parking lot in Short Pump on Saturday.

Henrico police say things apparently became heated between two holiday shoppers, and one man was transported to the hospital.

Officers are working to figure out why the two men started brawling outside of the store.

