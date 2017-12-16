Expect to pay more on the Pocahontas Parkway starting in 2018

The tolls on the Pocahontas Parkway are going up.

For those driving a two-vehicle axle, the toll will go up 15 cents to $4.30 at the Main Plaza and up 10 cents to $2.45 at the Laburnum/New Market and Airport Drive ramp toll points. The increase will go into effect beginning Jan. 3.

Officials said those who drive vehicles with several axles, such as trucks and passenger cars hauling trailers, will "pay an additional surcharge

depending on the number of axles, up to a maximum of six."

Main Toll Plaza

2 Axle $4.30

3 Axle $5.30

4 Axle $6.40

5 Axle $7.45

6 Axle $8.50

Laburnum Avenue

2 Axle $2.45

3 Axle $3.45

4 Axle $4.55

5 Axle $5.60

6 Axle $6.65

Airport Connector

2 Axle $2.45

3 Axle $3.45

4 Axle $4.55

5 Axle $5.60

6 Axle $6.65

"Pocahontas Parkway receives no state or federal financial support and is solely dependent on toll revenues for all operations, maintenance and financing costs. Increased toll revenue will go toward operations and maintenance of the road, and to pay for the cost of financing the road. A major resurfacing

of the Parkway was completed in fall 2017 and a complete replacement of the automatic tolling system is currently being conducted, resulting in a smoother ride and improved service for all customers," said parkway officials.

Officials said drivers will only be charged once during a single trip, but the price they are charged will depend on their trip.

"Those traveling on Pocahontas Parkway pay either the Main Plaza price or the lower price at a ramp toll point, but never both during a single trip. The price paid depends on the individual trip. The higher price is charged to customers who pass through the Main Plaza and cross the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge over the James River. The lower price charged to customers who do not pass through the Main Plaza on a trip between a ramp toll point and Interstate 295," Pocahontas Parkway officials said.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12