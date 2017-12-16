USS Gerald Ford crew gets early viewing of 'Star Wars'

The crew of the USS Gerald Ford is working hard to make sure the newest member of the navy fleet is ready to hit the seas.

But as the ship steamed off the coast of Virginia on Friday, the ship's activities were put on hold.

Since crew members aboard the aircraft carrier were not able to go to the movie theater to watch the brand new movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney brought the film out on the open waters of the Atlantic, NBC affiliate WAVY reported.

They took some time to take in the special screening, projected right on the carrier's hangar bay doors.

"Getting to see it, especially before everyone else was amazing," said EMN3 Adams. "I was cheering along with the crowd at those pivotal moments, you know."

"Oh, it was awesome," said Joseph Dillard. "I was kind of bummed out that we were going to be out here and I was going to miss the midnight premiere, but I got to see it before anyone else."

Navy officials say the sea trials are short, and the crew will be back to port before Christmas.

