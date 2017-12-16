Officers help students to pay for school lunches - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Officers help students to pay for school lunches

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

The Prince George Police Department is helping students to pay for their school lunches.

On Twitter, the department said they use part of the $2,100 donation to pay off outstanding meal balances of students in the Prince George Public Schools system.

