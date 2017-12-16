Henrico church to provide bikes hundreds of low-income families

Karla Redditte's got great hair - and a contest agrees

A church provided bikes to hundreds of low-income children in Henrico on Saturday.

Worship & Praise Church has been giving away bikes at a community event for several years.

"A bicycle can brighten and open a child’s world, and even bring great joy to an entire family during the holiday season," organizers said.

The Bikes for Christ program was held at the Worship & Praise Church, located at 3006 East Laburnum Avenue.

