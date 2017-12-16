Henrico church provides bikes to hundreds of low-income families

A church provided bikes to 250 low-income children in Henrico on Saturday.

Worship & Praise Church has been giving away bikes at a community event for several years.

"It's priceless to see kids walk away with a new bicycle, especially those who have never had one in their life," said Pastor Tim Kirven.

The line of registered recipients packed the parking lot tighter than the gifts that'll soon overflow Santa's sleigh.

"I remember I was 15 before I got my first bicycle, so this is my way of saying you don't have to wait until you're a teenager before you can get a bicycle on Christmas," said Kirven.

The generosity has parents like Tiffany Edmonds in awe. She says she's been through a lot lately and didn't know what to do about holiday shopping until her mother-in-law told her about the church event just as it ended.

"She said, 'I know you didn't just sign up for it, but just stay in line,' " said Edmonds.

Thankfully, the church didn't require pre-registration. It raffled off bikes, too.

So after much anticipation, both of Edmonds kids have sweet new rides.

"I'm happy cry, it's a happy cry. I definitely couldn't buy a bike," said Edmonds.

Even if just for a moment, little Paris and her sister aren't thinking about all the hardships her family is facing this week. With one grandmother still in the hospital, the giveaway offers more than just a gift. It's a welcomed distraction.

"She wanted a bike, and I'm happy for her. She lost her father the day before yesterday, and it'll put a smile on her face. She's happy," said Vanessa James, grandmother.

