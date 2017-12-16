Wreaths Across America at Seven Pines National Cemetery

Families and volunteers are gathering on Saturday to spread hundreds of Christmas wreaths across Seven Pines National Cemetery in Henrico.

This is all thanks to Wreaths Across America, a group that started laying wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery.

The mission is to have families remember those who have served, who will not be able to be with their loved ones this holiday season.

The ceremony starts at 12 p.m. Seven Pines National Cemetery is located at 400 East Washington Road.

