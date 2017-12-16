Volunteers lay wreaths on tombstones of fallen heroes

Families and volunteers gathered on Saturday to spread Christmas wreaths at more than 1,000 national cemeteries across the country, including Richmond National Cemetery and Seven Pines National Cemetery.

Volunteers from all over the commonwealth came together to lay wreaths on the tombstones of our fallen heroes.

This is all thanks to Wreaths Across America, a group that started laying wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery.

