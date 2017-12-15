Police investigating death at Henrico gas station - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police investigating death at Henrico gas station

(Source: NBC12) (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Police are investigating the death of a man in Henrico Friday night. 

It happened before 10 p.m. at the Exxon gas station on Mechanicsville Turnpike near Bloom Lane. 

Further details on the victim and how he died are still unknown. 

Police have not said if there is a suspect in the case and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Stay with NBC12 for the latest on the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

