VIDEO: Police look for man involved in November armed robbery

Richmond police need help identifying a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery in November.

The man in the video allegedly approached a man and women in the 1500 block of East Main Street around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. He showed a gun and took the woman's purse.

Police say the thief then ran away without injuring either of the victims.

The man was captured on surveillance cameras shortly before the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective B. Taylor at 804-646-0689 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

