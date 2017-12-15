VIDEO: Police look for man involved in November armed robbery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VIDEO: Police look for man involved in November armed robbery

(Source: Richmond Police Department) (Source: Richmond Police Department)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police need help identifying a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery in November.

The man in the video allegedly approached a man and women in the 1500 block of East Main Street around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. He showed a gun and took the woman's purse. 

Police say the thief then ran away without injuring either of the victims. 

The man was captured on surveillance cameras shortly before the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective B. Taylor at 804-646-0689 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder weekend

    Saturday, December 16 2017 5:15 AM EST2017-12-16 10:15:05 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

  • AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-14 05:24:37 GMT
    Saturday, December 16 2017 1:46 AM EST2017-12-16 06:46:48 GMT

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    More >>

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    More >>

  • Friend says story of woman mauled to death by own dogs doesn't add up

    Friend says story of woman mauled to death by own dogs doesn't add up

    Friday, December 15 2017 11:47 PM EST2017-12-16 04:47:23 GMT
    Bethany Lynn Stephens was found dead late Thursday. (Source: Facebook)Bethany Lynn Stephens was found dead late Thursday. (Source: Facebook)

    A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office

    More >>

    A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly