18-year-old missing for over a week in Spotsylvania - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

18-year-old missing for over a week in Spotsylvania

Trevor Storm Torrice, 18 (Source: Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office) Trevor Storm Torrice, 18 (Source: Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) -

Officials in Spotsylvania County are searching for an 18-year-old who has been missing for more than a week. 

According to the sheriff's office, Trevor Storm Torrice was last seen by family members at his home on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Torrice is described as a being 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, with a tattoo on his right arm. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 540-582-7115.

SHARE to help find him:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder weekend

    Saturday, December 16 2017 5:15 AM EST2017-12-16 10:15:05 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

  • AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-14 05:24:37 GMT
    Saturday, December 16 2017 1:46 AM EST2017-12-16 06:46:48 GMT

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    More >>

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    More >>

  • Friend says story of woman mauled to death by own dogs doesn't add up

    Friend says story of woman mauled to death by own dogs doesn't add up

    Friday, December 15 2017 11:47 PM EST2017-12-16 04:47:23 GMT
    Bethany Lynn Stephens was found dead late Thursday. (Source: Facebook)Bethany Lynn Stephens was found dead late Thursday. (Source: Facebook)

    A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office

    More >>

    A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly