18-year-old missing for over a week in Spotsylvania

Officials in Spotsylvania County are searching for an 18-year-old who has been missing for more than a week.

According to the sheriff's office, Trevor Storm Torrice was last seen by family members at his home on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Torrice is described as a being 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, with a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 540-582-7115.

