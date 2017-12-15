Police departments struggle to find qualified applicants, minorities

Police departments across the country say they're having a difficult time filling their ranks, including in the Richmond area.

The newest recruits to Chesterfield's police force start training at sun-up. The job takes an incredible amount of service and sacrifice.

But departments are struggling to not just attract recruits, but chiefs say there are not enough minorities to reflect the growing communities.

"Whether it's racially or ethnically, or it's just numbers, in just raw numbers we're not keeping up," said Colonel Dan Kelly, Interim Chief for Chesterfield County Police.

Chesterfield's 70th and 71st police academy classes are going through training right now. There are no black men in the 70th class and no women in the 71st.

"We're not finding one specific area that's highlighted that demonstrates that either men or women or minority groups aren't passing at the same rate as others," said Colonel Kelly. "Generally what we see with every academy is that we have a 2 percent hire rate out of all the applicants."

For the past three classes, 2,652 people have applied in Chesterfield, but 1,991 self eliminated. That means they did not follow through with the interview process which can last several months.

Henrico's Police Chief Humberto Cardounel says they're encountering a similar situation.

"We're seeing roughly a 50 percent failure to follow up on the applications," said Chief Cardounel. "So whereas you may have 500 applicants, we're seeing 250 of those actually following through to the next step. From there it dwindles down even more so."

In Henrico, the most recent academy class has 29 recruits. There are only two white women, one black woman and three black men.

Chiefs say they're also battling conversations at home. One applicant said his family tried to talk him out of applying.

"His family, his entire family, tried to talk him out of being a police officer and not coming down," says colonel Kelly.

Recruiting efforts are changing while trying to still maintain quality hires. Some departments are trying to shorten the interview process so jobs can happen sooner. They are hosting diversity orientations and going to the universities, especially historically black colleges like Virginia State University. There are also pay increases and more benefits for applicants who make it.

But both departments say the one thing that could be a game changer is connecting to a younger generation, so they will one day put on the badge and continue this type of service.

