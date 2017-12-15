Flying Squirrels to welcome new coaching staff

Former VCU star Bradford Burgess is serving as an assistant coach at Benedictine, his high school alma mater.More >>
Hopewell's football team was honored during a ceremony in front of City Hall. The Blue Devils won their first state championship in 14 years.More >>
Shareka and Shameka McNeill are freshman on the Virginia Union women's basketball team. They've always been teammates, and have relied on each other during their adjustment to college, both on and off the court.More >>
Highland Springs jumped out to a 33-0 lead and never looked back, topping Tuscarora, 40-20, to win the Class 5 state championship. It marks the Springers' third consecutive state crown.More >>
