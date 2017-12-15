Flying Squirrels to welcome new coaching staff

The coaching staff for the Richmond Flying Squirrels - a class AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants - will be entirely new in 2018.

"We are adding more resources, including coaches, medical staff, sports science and analytical support to our player development team to put our minor league players in the best possible position to succeed at all levels and ultimately help us win at the Major League level," said San Francisco Giants club Senior Vice President and General Manager Bobby Evans.

The new staff is:

Manager: Willie Harris

Pitching Coach: Glenn Dishman

Hitting Coach: Francisco Morales

Athletic Trainer: Hiro Sato

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Jon Medici

Bullpen Catcher / Administration: Eliezer Zambrano

"We are thrilled to have a staff that is aligned to provide leadership and support with a team-first approach," said Giants Vice President of Player Development David Bell. "We are excited to build on the hard work and past success of our player development system and look forward to contributing to this great organization."

Harris appeared in 1,046 games over the course of his 12-year MLB career, spending time with the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. The Georgia native scored the lone run in Game 4 of the 2005 World Series, clinching the first title in 88 years for the Chicago White Sox.

