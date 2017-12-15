Man faces multiple felony charges following pursuit

A Petersburg man faces four felony counts of eluding police after a pursuit on Thursday night.

Virginia State Police say 25-year-old Shawon Q. Beasley led police on a chase that began in Chesterfield County and ended in Petersburg.

The Chesterfield Police Department initiated a pursuit of a Lexus sedan traveling south on I-95 at exit 67. The fleeing vehicle took the Temple Avenue exit in Colonial Heights, where Virginia State Police joined in the pursuit.

Police say that Beasley stopped on Monument Drive in Petersburg and then fled on foot. A trooper was able to apprehend him shortly after the foot chase. A male passenger in the vehicle also fled and remains free.

Beasley was transported to the Chesterfield County Jail.

In addition to the eluding police charges, he was charged with: one misdemeanor count of eluding police, one felony possession of schedule I or II drug, one felony possession with the intent to sell/distribute schedule I or II drug, and one misdemeanor for driving without a valid license.

