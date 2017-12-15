Rep. Scott: 'I have never sexually harassed anyone'

Congressman Bobby Scott, a Democrat who represents Virginia's 3rd District, is denying an allegation of misconduct.

" I have never sexually harassed anyone in my 25 years of service in the United States Congress, or in my 40 years of public service, or at any other time," he said on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, a former aide to Scott - M. Reese Everson - says the congressman touched her leg without permission.

She says she was wrongly fired.

"I was prevented from moving forward in my career because I attempted to run from a situation that was sexually inappropriate, where I had been propositioned to have a sexual relationship with my boss that I did not want," said Everson.

Full statement from Scott:

“Today, a former Congressional Black Caucus Foundation fellow, backed by a Republican operative known for dabbling in outlandish conspiracy theories, falsely alleged an act of sexual harassment against me. I absolutely deny this allegation of misconduct. I have never sexually harassed anyone in my 25 years of service in the United States Congress, or in my 40 years of public service, or at any other time. Sexual harassment and assault are serious issues deserving of critical attention and review. No one should be subjected to sexual harassment or be treated unfairly. I have fought to promote and ensure that in my political and professional life and I live by it personally. The recent national discussion about sexual harassment is valued and important to our work to continue to make the workplace free from harassment and discrimination. False allegations will squander this momentous opportunity for dialogue on meaningful change in the workplace. I am confident that this false allegation will be seen for what it is when the facts are adequately reviewed.”

