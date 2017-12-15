Man accused of shooting at Richmond police arrested in Chesterfi - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man accused of shooting at Richmond police arrested in Chesterfield murder

(Source: NBC12) (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Police Department says the man who fired on Richmond officers on Thursday is also charged with murder in Chesterfield

Police say 18-year-old James E. Williams Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Basheed I. Boatwright early Thursday near the Boulders in Chesterfield. 

A few hours later, police say Williams led Richmond police on a chase that ended with him firing on an officer with an assault-style gun after another shooting in Gilpin Court.  

Police say Richmond Officer Travis S. Dooley fired back and injured Williams, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury. 

Dooley, who joined the Richmond Police Department in January 2014, is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation. 

"This was outstanding police work by every officer involved in the incident, especially the pursuing officer who faced a deadly threat alone and acted without hesitation," said Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham on Thursday. "Think about this - the responding officers who applied the tourniquet saved the life of a man who had just attempted to kill one of their fellow officers. That is their commitment to the preservation of life."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

