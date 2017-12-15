Feedback wanted on 3 schools named after Confederate generals

A.P. Hill Elementary could get a new name. (Source: Google Maps)

Petersburg Public Schools will seek feedback in January on potentially renaming three schools named for Confederate generals.

The information section of the School Board's Jan. 3 meeting will include information about possible renaming A.P. Hill, Robert E. Lee and J.E.B. Stuart elementary schools.

The board will then ask for feedback via an online survey and printed surveys with two questions:

Should this school’s name be changed?

If the name is changed, what should the new name be?

Three meeting will be held at the school to share additional information and to hear from parents, teachers and staff:

6-7 p.m. Jan. 4 at J.E.B. Stuart

6-7 p.m. Jan. 8 at A.P. Hill

6-7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Robert E. Lee

The School Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the cafeteria of Petersburg High to hear from all community members.

