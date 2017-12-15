Toys for Tots in need of volunteers

The Toys for Tots warehouse in Fredericksburg is in desperate need of volunteers.

The warehouse is filled with toys, and the organization needs volunteers to sort through all of the items by the end of this weekend.

If you are interested, you can volunteer at any time between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The warehouse is located at 320 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Fredericksburg.

