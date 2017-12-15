Overby-Sheppard ES students to get extra day of winter vacation

Children at Overby-Sheppard Elementary School in Richmond are getting an extra day of winter vacation, according to Richmond Public Schools.

School leaders have decided to move Overby-Sheppard students back to Highland Park at the beginning of 2018 after spending the first half of the school year at the previously closed Clark Springs Elementary School.

Officials said this was due to renovations at Overby-Sheppard, which are now in the wrapping up stages.

"Administration is allowing them to have one extra day for unpacking, and school will officially start for those students on Jan. 3," said an official with Richmond Public Schools.

School officials notified parents of the change.

