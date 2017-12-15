Man wanted after attempted use of counterfeit money

The Henrico Police Department is searching for a man who attempted to make a purchase with counterfeit money last week.

Police say the man tried to use the money at a business in the 1400 block of N. Parham Road on Dec. 7.

The employee recognized that the money was not genuine and declined the purchase.

Anyone with information about the incident or the person involved, call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

