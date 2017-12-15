Richmond trash crews to begin collecting bulk, brush items

Richmond crews will begin collecting bulk and brush items bi-weekly starting on Monday, which means residents will no longer have to call and schedule the pick-up.

"Because the every-other-week collections will mirror the bi-weekly recycling schedule, residents will need to know what day recycling is picked up in their neighborhood," the city said.

Click here to view the schedule.

However, the city will no longer collect mattresses or indoor upholstered furniture. "Other prohibited items include, but are not limited to, construction materials, carpet, car parts, and tires," the city said.

The Department of Public Works said they will host several neighborhood cleanups for those who need to get rid of mattresses or upholstered furniture.

Upholstered items can also be taken to:

East Richmond Road Convenience Center

3800 East Richmond Rd

Monday thru Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed weekends)

Hopkins Road Transfer Station

3625 North Hopkins Rd.

Monday thru Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12