Great chances to see the Space Station as it flies over Virginia

The International Space Station is always fun to watch zip overhead, and tonight's chance could be great!

...should be superb (if clouds clear out in time) as it passes almost directly overhead -Dan Salkovitz

Dan is a member of the Richmond Astronomical Society, which is holding a "Skywatch" at the Science Museum on Friday night.

Bring binoculars when you head outside. You might able to see the SHAPE of the ISS.

It's 200 miles above earth, but you just might get lucky if your hand is steady enough!

There is also a great chance to see the ISS fly over the area on Saturday evening not long after the sun sets.

Click the video above for even more information about these opportunities!

