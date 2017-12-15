Goodbye, AOL Instant Messenger

AOL Instant Messenger is finally a thing of the past.

The messaging giant became popular in the 1990s and early 2000s and changed the way how we communicate on the internet.

The company made the announcement via Twitter on Oct. 6 saying they would be shutting down on Dec. 15.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

