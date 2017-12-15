Name picked out for cold, injured dog found in Church Hill

A name has been picked out for the cold and injured dog that was found in Church Hill on Tuesday morning.

The folks at Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) picked out the name Penelope after receiving several name suggestions from the public.

"We think Penelope fits her best," RACC wrote on Facebook.

Penelope underwent surgery, and the organization said she had a fracture and holes through to her sinus and that she may not lose her left eye.

