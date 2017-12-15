How to get out of the grocery store faster

Besides shopping malls, one of the busiest places this time of year is the grocery store. This is the time of year folks are stocking up, or constantly planning extended family meals or making desserts for parties.

Here are some tricks to help you beat the crowds in the grocery store.

Organize your list the right way. Don't just write things down as you think of them. If you do, you could find yourself zig-zagging all over a crowded store.

Instead, organize your list by food categories - proteins in one section, dairy in another, and produce all grouped together, too. It's best to organize the list this way so you can knock out your shopping in one smooth loop.

Once you have everything you need, head to checkout. But which lane is the fastest? Researchers say if you have to choose between one or two people with full carts, or five or six people with smaller loads, pick the one with the full carts.

It is not the actual scanning that eats up most of the time in each transaction. It's the greeting and the payment.

More customers also boost the odds that someone will ask a question or have a problem with the payment method.

Experts also say head for the checkout lanes on the left side of the store. Most of us are right-handed, so we tend to veer to the right, making for busier checkouts on that side.

