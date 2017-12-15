Avoiding 'Star Wars' spoilers online

Movie theaters across the country were packed Thursday night for the premiere of the latest "Star Wars" film. However, if you are waiting until the weekend to see it, there is a way to avoid spoilers.

In a world where everyone is posting their thoughts and reactions on social media, Google Chrome users can now use a program called Force Block to avoid it all.

When you come across a website containing "Star Wars" spoilers, a window will pop up and warn you. Then you will have to choose to leave the webpage or continue at your own risk.

