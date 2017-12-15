Woman's body found in the woods in Goochland

A woman's body was found in a wooded area in eastern Goochland County.

The call came in at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday from a man who discovered the body in a remote area in the 2200 block of Manakin Road.

The Goochland County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation. Deputies have not released any further information.

