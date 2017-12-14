Short Pump parents seek legal advice after locker room video

In Short Pump, parents have called on legal assistance after the explosive locker room video NBC 12 first told you about.

On Thursday, the Legal Aid Justice Center helped parents learn their rights when it comes to how children are treated in schools and what role schools have in communicating with them.

The fallout from the offensive Short Pump locker room video is still being felt months later.

"Are there still some families out there who have not taken ownership of this?” NBC 12 asked.

"Absolutely," parents Sally Martin and Ngozi Ibe agreed.

Now the parents are working to bridge the gap.

For Ibe, it’s personal. She says her son was involved in a racially charged incident at the same school months before the inappropriate locker room activity.

"He was called the N word…He went straight to the administration and filed a complaint,” she said.

But due to laws that protect children, Ibe says she never learned what happened to the person who called her son that word.

"It made it uncomfortable for me to have my child go back to that school not knowing how the situation had been handled," Ibe added.

It's situations like these that find the Legal Aid Justice Center working with parents to know their rights.

Attorneys encouraged being advocates for children - meaning not being afraid to speak up or to ask to see all school records and email communication involving your child.

The group says it may be beneficial to seek therapy if a child experiences bullying or discrimination and encourages families to partner with other families in the same shoes to get valuable support.

"If we are going to be trying to support and role model appropriate emotional responses, we need to know what's going on,” Martin said.

Attorneys say schools have an obligation to respond to parents' complaints.

That means launching an investigation, communicating with students, and developing a plan to end future harassment.

Henrico Public Schools says it welcomes collaboration with parents who want to make the system work better.

"We as parents just have not had as much a hand in making some of the decisions and being aware of what goes on in schools,” Ibe said.

The Legal Aid Justice Center has a presentation called Helping Your Help Your Child.

