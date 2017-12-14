NBC12 Viewpoint: The people have spoken!

By: Kym Grinnage - email

Of course, most of you know that earlier this week a special election was held in Alabama to replace the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Without question, this was one of the most controversial and contentious political races in United States History.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill had estimated turnout would be about 25 percent. But more than 1.3 million of Alabama's 3.3 million voters participated for a turnout of more than 40 percent.

So what does this mean to you? It means that you, the people always have the final say. Whether it’s the election of a new president in Donald Trump, the election of new governor in Ralph Northam or the election of a new senator from Alabama Doug Jones, in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in two decades, the people have the final say.

This is not just about party, it’s about people.

Why was there a huge voter turnout? Because people who would not have normally taken the time to vote said loud and clear, "My vote matters!"

My message is not designed to be a partisan wakeup call for either side, it is designed to be a wake up call for all of us to acknowledge that we have to stay aware of the issues of the day and that we must hold our elected officials accountable for what they say, but most importantly for what they do and how they treat their fellow human beings.

And always, always use the most powerful tool you have; VOTE!!!!!

