64-team basketball tournament may be coming to Richmond

"The Basketball Tournament" could be coming to Richmond in 2018.

Sources tell NBC12 that the city is in the final talks to host a round in July.

"The Basketball Tournament" is a series of five-on-five games, featuring 64 teams from all around the country. There's a $2 million prize, winner take all.

VCU has entered alumni teams in each of the last two summers, but the teams don't have to come from colleges.

A lot of other agencies field squads as well. The only stipulation is none of the players can still be in college, or on an NBA roster.

There's currently no information on what venue would be used if the tournament comes to Richmond.

