Edward Franklin Taylor III (Source: Henrico Fire Dept) Edward Franklin Taylor III (Source: Henrico Fire Dept)
GLEN ALLEN, VA (WWBT) -

The Henrico County police and fire departments are searching for a 73-year-old man missing in Glen Allen.

Police say Edward Franklin Taylor III was reported missing in the 2900 block of Allen's Crossing. 

He was last seen wearing a heavy black jacket and glasses.

If you've seen Taylor, call 804-501-5877. 

