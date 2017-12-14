73-year-old man from Glen Allen found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

73-year-old man from Glen Allen found safe

Edward Franklin Taylor III (Source: Henrico Fire Dept) Edward Franklin Taylor III (Source: Henrico Fire Dept)
GLEN ALLEN, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico police have found a missing elderly man from Glen Allen.

Edward Franklin Taylor III, 73, is safe and is being checked out by Henrico EMTs. He was reported missing in the 2900 block of Allen's Crossing.

The fire department posted a message on Facebook, thanking everyone who braved the cold to help find Mr. Taylor.

