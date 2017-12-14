73-year-old man from Glen Allen found safe

Henrico police have found a missing elderly man from Glen Allen.

Edward Franklin Taylor III, 73, is safe and is being checked out by Henrico EMTs. He was reported missing in the 2900 block of Allen's Crossing.

The fire department posted a message on Facebook, thanking everyone who braved the cold to help find Mr. Taylor.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12