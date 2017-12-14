73-year-old man from Glen Allen found safe

DISCLAIMER: It's WAY TOO EARLY to forecast with any certainty ...but there are some signs in the data that give me at least a little confidence in taking a stab at the weather for Christmas 2017 First:More >>
Besides shopping malls, one of the busiest places this time of year is the grocery store.More >>
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' rules that equalized access to the internet.More >>
Henrico police have found a missing elderly man from Glen Allen.More >>
A woman's body was found in a wooded area in eastern Goochland County.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
