Petersburg church looks to fill void homeless shelter closing

As the Salvation Army prepares to close its men's homeless shelter at the end of the month, a church is stepping up to fill the community's void.

First Baptist Church of Petersburg on Harrison Street says it will open a temporary shelter starting Dec. 15.

The Salvation Army on Commerce Street has said the shelter, which has been open since 1997, has to close it's doors due to funding issues.

"Operating two year-round shelters in the same region is an expense we can no longer afford," said Capt. Donald Dohmann, area commander for The Salvation Army of Central Virginia, in November.

The Salvation Army has said it will continue to provide emergency shelter service to men from the Petersburg area at its Richmond shelter.

First Baptist Church held a fundraiser on Thursday night t at the Old Town Civic Center to help raise money to open as a temporary shelter.

