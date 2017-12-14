Man wanted in double shooting in September remains on the run

The U.S. Marshals need help finding a violent criminal who they say is still on the streets of Richmond.

Jerrod Tyree Quarles, 27, is wanted in connection to a double shooting in September in the 1700 block of Rosecrest Avenue.

Police report say Quarles shot a man and a woman, who was his girlfriend.

"We feel it was a jealous rage," said Kevin Connolly with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Both victims were shot at point-blank range, but survived.

"When you get shot by someone who's still out on the street and hasn't been caught you're always going to look over your shoulder and wonder if he's going to come back and finish the job," said Connolly.

Quarles' last known address is in the 200 block of West Baker street in Gilpin Court, and he's known to frequent housing projects.

Marshals believe that Quarles doesn't have "the means to leave the area."

He's believed to be a gang member and investigators believe that's what is helping him stay undercover.

Court records show Quarles served time for a bank robbery in 2008.

If you have any information about Quarles, call the U.S. Marshals Task Force 24-hour tip line at 1-877-926-8332.

