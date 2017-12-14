Man killed, woman injured in Richmond shooting

The Richmond Police Department says a 24-year-old man was found shot to death around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Stockton Street.

When police were called to the scene, they found Antoine L. Smith Jr., of Richmond, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman was also found with a gunshot wound. She was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12