Man killed, woman injured in Richmond shooting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man killed, woman injured in Richmond shooting

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Police Department says a 24-year-old man was found shot to death around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Stockton Street.

When police were called to the scene, they found Antoine L. Smith Jr., of Richmond, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman was also found with a gunshot wound. She was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality'

    FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality'

    Thursday, December 14 2017 1:55 PM EST2017-12-14 18:55:20 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:19 PM EST2017-12-15 00:19:26 GMT

    FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' rules that equalized access to the internet.

    More >>

    FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' rules that equalized access to the internet.

    More >>

  • Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

    Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:17 PM EST2017-12-15 00:17:02 GMT

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...

    More >>

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

    More >>

  • Walmart, book distributor suspend ties with Tavis Smiley

    Walmart, book distributor suspend ties with Tavis Smiley

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 7:44 PM EST2017-12-14 00:44:53 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:56 PM EST2017-12-14 23:56:21 GMT
    PBS suspends distribution of Tavis Smiley's talk show after an independent investigation uncovers "multiple, credible allegations" of misconduct by its host.More >>
    PBS suspends distribution of Tavis Smiley's talk show after an independent investigation uncovers "multiple, credible allegations" of misconduct by its host.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly