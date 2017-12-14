Man accused of killing Heather Heyer faces first-degree murder charge

The man accused of plowing into a crowd and killing Heather Heyer during the Unite the Right rally in August now faces a first-degree murder charge.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the incident that also injured 20 people.

A video surfaced after the incident that showed Fields taking part in the rally beforehand.

Fields has said that he feared for his life during the protests, and hit the accelerator in panic.

The charge was upgraded Thursday following a hearing of another person charged in the Aug. 12 rally.

Earlier Thursday, a Baltimore KKK leader charged with firing a gun within 1,000 feet of a school during the rally had a charge certified to the grand jury.

Richard Preston's defense attorney tried to claim it was self-defense because a man in the crowd was aiming a homemade flamethrower at the alt-right group.

However, the judge said that he did not find the use of a firearm justifiable, so the charge was certified to the grand jury.

Ashley Monfort is in Charlottesville and will have more details on today's developments in court on 12News at 5.

