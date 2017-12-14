Missing Bedford boy found a few miles from home - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing Bedford boy found a few miles from home

BEDFORD, VA (WWBT) -

A missing Bedford boy has been found. 

The 6-year-old - Samuel Welch - had gone missing Thursday afternoon for a few hours after he was last seen walking his dog. 

He was found a few miles away from his home. 

