6-year-old missing from Bedford last seen walking dog

A 6-year-old is missing from Bedford County. Deputies say he was last seen walking his dog.

Deputies received a call around 12:53 p.m. on Thursday saying that Samuel Welch was reported missing from his home on Dowdy Rock Road. The caller said the 6-year-old had been missing since around 10 a.m.

He was last seen with his dog named Muffin, a black and white border collie.

Welch has blonde hair and was wearing long pants and a blue hoodie.

Anyone with any information on Samuel's whereabouts is asked to call 540-586-7827.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12