Take steps to stop porch pirates

One in five people has been hit by so-called porch pirates, according to a new survey from a home security firm.

These thieves are bold and hit in the middle of the day, in any neighborhood.

But there are ways to stop them.

Porch prowlers are caught on camera daily, often pilfering packages in broad daylight.

One way to stop them is to redirect packages to a secure location like an Amazon locker or FedEx office.

Use smart gadgets for your home like a video doorbell from "Ring."

It has a camera that keeps an eye on your front step at all times, even texting you when there's someone at the door.

A garage door opener like Chamberlain lets you control it from anywhere to allow a deliveryman to d rop off inside.

A sensor device like the "Package Guard" sounds an alarm if someone takes a parcel off of a motion-detecting plate.

With more deliveries this year than ever before, these smart tech devices are a new way you can help ensure those precious gifts make it into the right hands.

According to Bank Rate, 23 million Americans had packages stolen before they could even open them in 2016.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12