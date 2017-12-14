Petersburg man pleads guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor

A Petersburg man pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. This comes after a firearm was found in a child's pants pocket during a school field trip.More >>
Sources confirm that a person was shot in the head and sent to the hospital Wednesday night after the victim's car was stolen.
Civil Rights leader and icon, the Rev. Dr. Curtis Harris, died this week at the age of 93.
Virginia State Police are looking for a driver who ran away from a wreck early Tuesday morning.
Last month, NBC12 viewers came forward to help send the Tri-City Flames football team to a competition in Florida.
