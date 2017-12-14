Petersburg man pleads guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor

A Petersburg man pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. This comes after a firearm was found in a child's pants pocket during a school field trip.

Stanley Bernard Banks Jr., 30, was also charged with allowing a juvenile to access a firearm.

The incident happened on Oct. 17 when a Colonial Heights school bus was transporting students from Lakeview Elementary School on a scheduled field trip. While on the bus, a school employee saw a firearm in a child's pants pocket. Police say the firearm was taken from the student, who was then sent back to school.

The school's resource officer and an investigator were notified of the incident and opened up an investigation.

The judge sentenced Banks to a 12-month suspended sentence for the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge, but he was fined $500 for the firearm charge.

Banks was forced to give up his weapon under Virginia law.

