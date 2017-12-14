Chesterfield police need help in identifying Sears suspect

Chesterfield police need help in identifying a suspect who hid at the Sears at Chesterfield Towne Center.

Police say after employees closed for the night, the suspect tried to break into the cash registers. This happened on Dec. 13.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12