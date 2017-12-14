17 men arrested in connection with alleged hazing incident thrown by disbanded fraternity

Radford police have arrested 17 men in connection with an alleged hazing incident thrown by a disbanded fraternity, according to police. Fifteen of those arrested are Radford University students, the school confirmed.

Those arrested in connection with the alleged incident were charged with hazing, purchasing alcohol for one to whom they may not be sold and maintaining common nuisances.

A search warrant revealed a student was branded on his backside with what police say could be the Pi Kappa Phi's insignia. The search warrant also revealed the student was forced to drink until he passed out, according to NBC affiliate WSLS.

The victim was one of 15 other potential new members, who were not only forced to drink but had their phones taken.

Investigators told WSLS it was part of an agreement the fraternity had with strippers at the party.

The incident happened during the overnight hours of Sept. 14 and 15 in the 1200 block of Downey Street where former members of the disbanded fraternity Pi Kappa Phi live. The search warrants were filed on Nov. 29.

The university dismissed Pi Kappa Phi in June 2016 after the group had its charter revoked by the national organization. This was a result of previous hazing incidents that happened in the spring of 2016.

Radford University released a statement to WSLS:

This alleged activity is abjectly reprehensible and not reflective of our university. As facts are established from the police investigation, any Radford students found in violation of the Standards of Student Conduct will be held fully accountable. Possible sanctions may include warning, probation, suspension or dismissal.

Radford police told WSLS that "two separate search warrants were executed for probable cause during the arrest process."

Here is a list of those who have been arrested:

Kyle Dennis Best, 20, of Haymarket, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Christopher Blair Gepford, 22, of Centreville, Virginia: Hazing, maintaining common nuisances

Matthew Dylan Thomas, 21, of Haymarket, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Caleb Lorenzo Howard, 19, of Manassas, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Joshua Ko, 19, of Fairfax, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Luke Everett Andress, 19, of Vienna, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Matthew Stuart Wedel, 20, of Manassas, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Jason Nicholas Wheeler, 21, Fairfax Station, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Carlos Escobar, 23, of Alexandria, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Joseph Andrew Sible, 22, of Arlington, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold, maintaining common nuisances

Trever Vaughn Stanford, 22, of Hamilton, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold, maintaining common nuisances

Justin Patrick Hooper, 20, of Ashburn, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Marcel Terrence Gough, 20, of Herndon, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Samuel Kent Harris, 22, of Gainesville, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold, maintaining common nuisances

Hunter David Hanes, 19, of Roanoke, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Clayton Marshall O'Neill, 21, of Herndon, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold, maintaining common nuisances

Jacob A. Tucker, 21, of Stafford, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold, maintaining common nuisances

