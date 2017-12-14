17 men arrested in connection with alleged hazing incident thrown by disbanded fraternity

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a 24-year-old man was found shot to death around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Stockton Street.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.More >>
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
Two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.More >>
