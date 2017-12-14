Woman recovering in hospital after crash on I-95 N in Chesterfield

A woman is recovering in the hospital after an accident on Interstate 95 North in Chesterfield.

The accident happened around 8:38 a.m. just south of Woods Edge Road. Troopers say a woman ran her car off the side of the road, struck an embankment and then a guard rail, which forced her car to overturn into the woods.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

