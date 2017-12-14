What will the weather be like on Christmas?

DISCLAIMER: It's WAY TOO EARLY to forecast with any certainty

...but there are some signs in the data that give me at least a little confidence in taking a stab at the weather for Christmas 2017.

First: Here's the GFS forecast for Christmas day (as I type this, that's a full 11 days away!)

It's an energetic pattern-- one that even points to a potential ice or snow storm in the middle of the country. For us, it looks like SW winds and a WARM pattern, as the jet stream will be displaced far to the north over the East Coast.

Here's the TEMPERATURE Forecast on Christmas Day. The red dot over #RVA is mine. While it could be cold for much of the country, we look to be on the northern edge of some warm air! The GFS (American Model) has us in the high 60s on Christmas Day.

The European ensemble is SIMILAR, with a deep trough in the west and a ridge trying to build for the SE. But it doesn't have the warmup quite as impressive as the GFS.

So: My forecast (keep in mind this 10 days out!)

Partly Sunny and in the Low 60s...

...with rain coming the day AFTER Christmas as the ridge breaks down. As of now, your chances of a White Christmas are looking LOWER than average.

