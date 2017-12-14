Richmond police shoot man who opened fire on officers

Richmond police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the city's Northside.

Police say the shooting started in the 1200 block of St. John Street in Gilpin Court at 8:24 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham.

At the same time, an officer, who just arrived at the scene, gave a description of a vehicle. Then at 8:27 a.m., an officer saw the car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police then initiated a pursuit after the driver failed to stop. The chase led officers to the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue in Richmond's Northside. Then at 8:29 a.m., the driver stopped because it came to a dead end, according to police.

Durham said there were two people in the vehicle, according to police. One person got out of the car with an assault-style rifle and fired rounds at the officer. The officer then fired back, hitting the shooter.

Neighbors said they heard three to four rounds of gunfire, totaling 12 shots. Several streets were blocked off.

Officers then applied a tourniquet to the shooter's leg before he was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay. In the meantime, the second person that was in the car ran from the scene, triggering a nearly hour-long manhunt involving a search plane and a K-9 unit.

Police say after 50 minutes, they found a person in the woods, who Durham is calling a “person of interest.” However, they do not know if he was the other person in the car.

Police say no officers were injured in the shooting.

"This was outstanding police work by every officer involved in the incident, especially the pursuing officer who faced a deadly threat alone and acted without hesitation," said Durham. "Think about this - the responding officers who applied the tourniquet saved the life of a man who had just attempted to kill one of their fellow officers. That is their commitment to the preservation of life."

The officer who discharged his weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Department’s Force Investigation Team.

