Richmond police shoot man who opened fire on officers

Richmond police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the city's Northside.More >>
Richmond police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the city's Northside.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a 24-year-old man was found shot to death around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Stockton Street.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a 24-year-old man was found shot to death around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Stockton Street.More >>
Family and friends say Hilmar Lopez was a husband and father of three and an active member of the Richmond Evangelistic Center.More >>
Family and friends say Hilmar Lopez was a husband and father of three and an active member of the Richmond Evangelistic Center.More >>
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Richmond on Wednesday night.More >>
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Richmond on Wednesday night.More >>
UPS says delivery drivers are packing in 70-hour weeks right now to move millions of packages every day.More >>
UPS says delivery drivers are packing in 70-hour weeks right now to move millions of packages every day.More >>